TAREE Panthers product Ethan Ferguson scored a try and kicked six goals in NSW under 19's strong 32-14 win over Queensland in the representative rugby league clash at Redcliffe on Thursday night (June 13).
Ferguson, playing on the wing, scored a spectacular first half try as the Blues went to the sheds leading 14-10 at the break before dominating the second stanza.
His performance drew praise from Channel Nine commentator and league immortal Andrew Johns.
Ferguson was a member of Newcastle's SG Ball (under 19) side this season. The Knights lost the grand final to Parramatta and Ferguson, who played in the centres, scored 13 tries from 12 games. Ferguson has been in the Newcastle system since his early teens while also playing for Taree Panthers in the Group Three Junior League.
"It's not something we would have liked to happen, we're bitterly disappointed that he has made the decision," Newcastle Knights football director Peter Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"We offered him a three-year deal...it wasn't like we didn't do what we could to keep him. We understand his talent, but for his own personal reasons he has chosen to go to Souths.''
Ferguson played his last games in Group Three in 2020 on the same day at Wingham.
He was a member of Taree Panthers' premiership winning under 16 team and then backed up to play with Old Bar Pirates in the under 18 grand final loss to Wingham. Ferguson was player of the under 16 grand final and was the inaugural recipient of the Kevin Hardy Medal for his performance.
Group Three's under 18s played with the junior league that year as all senior football was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
