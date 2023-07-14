Manning River Times
Ethan Ferguson's spectacular try in NSW under 19's defeat of Queensland

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 14 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 10:00am
Ethan Ferguson kicking for goal for the Newcastle Knights SG Ball side this year. Photo Knights Media.
TAREE Panthers product Ethan Ferguson scored a try and kicked six goals in NSW under 19's strong 32-14 win over Queensland in the representative rugby league clash at Redcliffe on Thursday night (June 13).

