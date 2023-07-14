A singer without a stage: disability access at The MEC

"It was embarrassing. It was humiliating. It was the ultimate feeling of exclusion, of othering. I wanted to be a part of something, enjoy the simple feeling of being like everybody else, but instead I was left on the outside, a feeling all too familiar for people with disabilities."
Vocalist Natalie Tyler (stage name Nell Tyler) is talking about her experience at the 2023 Taree and District Eisteddfod, as a person living with a disability.
On April 22, 2023, Natalie took part in the Open Age Vocal section of the Eisteddfod with four other competitors. She won first prize, and also a $750 Smile Scholarship for her performance.
However, when the competitors lined up on the main stage inside the Manning Entertainment Centre to receive their awards, Natalie wasn't there. She was on the floor below, in her motorised wheelchair.
Not only was she not able to receive her award on stage with the other performers, when she performed, she was unable to access the stage and had to perform from the floor, unlike the other performers, where the chairs for the audience are.
"Two of my songs were original compositions, sharing my heartbreak and frustrations with feeling like the world doesn't make room for me and my disability needs. I sang these songs with the inaccessible stage at my back," Natalie said.
When Natalie raised her concerns with the Eisteddfod Society, it was suggested in future she could enter the Starburst section, an all abilities section created for people living with a disability.
"Not all disabled people can be put into a single category such as the Starburst showcase - for some of us, it's more appropriate to be a part of the general population," Natalie said.
Although The MEC has a ramp for audiences to use, and a dedicated spot in the front row of the audience for a wheelchair, The MEC does not have permanent wheelchair access to the main stage.
Usually The MEC hires a wheelchair lift when the occasion arises that a performer needs wheelchair access to the stage. However, this time, it did not happen.
I don't just want to look up at a stage. I want to be on one.- Natalie Tyler
Both the Taree and District Eisteddfod Society and The MEC say that this occurred because of a lapse in communication. The committee says they were unaware Natalie needed assistance because it wasn't on the entrance form (there is no spot for it), and The MEC says they weren't informed of the need to hire a wheelchair lift in time for them to hire one.
"In the aftermath, I have received profuse and heartfelt apologies from the Taree and District Eisteddfod Society and the Manning Entertainment Centre," Natalie said.
"They know that this is not only a hurtful experience for me, but it is also not a reflection of how they see the disability community, and not an example of how they want to operate moving forward.
"The Manning Entertainment Centre has assured me that this won't happen again and has given me an insight into the many changes that are slated to occur at the theatre, many of which will greatly improve access."
The Manning Entertainment Centre has assured me that this won't happen again.
One of these changes is the purchase of a wheelchair lift for the permanent use of The MEC.
On inquiries to MidCoast Council, the Times was told that council has secured funding to purchase a portable chair lift which will enable The MEC to support wheelchair access to the main stage without advance notice.
"We have also engaged an accredited Accessibility Auditor to undertake a full review of The MEC to identify ways in which we can improve the accessibility of this facility for our patrons, hirers, performers and staff," a council spokesperson said.
"This will allow prioritisation and support funding applications to better meet our community's diverse needs."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
