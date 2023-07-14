OLD Bar Clams can go a long way to securing fourth spot on the Lower North Coast Rugby Union ladder by beating Wallamba in the clash at Nabiac tomorrow.
Successive wins has resulted in the Clams leapfrogging Wallamba on the competition ladder.
The sides have met twice this season. Wallamba's won both, by three points and one point.
"We told them after the last game that it was about our turn to win,'' Clams captain and fly half Phil Koch said.
Koch said the nucleus of the side is starting to get a few games together and he thinks that's the reason for Old Bar's improvement in the recent games.
"We're a new side this year but we're starting to know each other's game,'' he said.
He expects the Clams to be close to full strength for the crucial encounter.
Koch is a somewhat reluctant goal kicker, taking on the job mainly due to the lack of an obvious candidate.
However, his boot has been decisive in the wins over Manning Ratz and Forster - he landed a penalty just before fulltime to enable the Clams to down the Dolphins 19-18 last week.
"Desperate times call for desperate measures,'' he smiled.
The Clams haven't played in a finals series since 2012, when the club made the grand final. Old Bar were premiers in 2009 and 2011.
Gloucester and Wallamba meet in the women's 10s game. At Wauchope the ladder-leading Thunder will host Forster Dolphins.
