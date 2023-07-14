Manning River Times
Crucial rugby clash for fourth spot

By Mick McDonald
July 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Old Bar Clams will meet Wallamba in the third round Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Nabiac on Saturday.
OLD Bar Clams can go a long way to securing fourth spot on the Lower North Coast Rugby Union ladder by beating Wallamba in the clash at Nabiac tomorrow.

