Comboyne club continues upgrade

Comboyne Ex-Servicemen's and Citizen's Club will get further upgrades thanks to receiving $9500 in funding towards the $25,000 project.
The funding will enable the completion of the deck and all abilities access ramp to the club, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy the club's views from outside.
"The Comboyne Club is an important place where the community and visitors come together for many local events and activities and I'm delighted this community-based club supported by local volunteers is able to make further investments in the facilities," Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said.
The funding was made available under the 8th round of the Australian government's Stronger Communities program.
Dr Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren't able to fundraise or haven't the means to provide matching funding.
This program allows groups to apply for grants of between $2,500 and $20,000 without matching funding and up to 20 groups will be awarded funding per electorate. Local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them are only eligible to apply for up to 50 percent of the project costs and provide matching funding.
