Comboyne club continues upgrade

July 17 2023 - 6:00am
Kay White and Jenny Hurrell with Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie at the Comboyne club. Picture supplied.
Comboyne Ex-Servicemen's and Citizen's Club will get further upgrades thanks to receiving $9500 in funding towards the $25,000 project.

