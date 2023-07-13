THE tragic death of a 5-year-old girl in Canowindra, near Orange earlier this year was the catalyst for a fund raiser in Taree that realised $6500 to purchase life saving LifeVac anti-choking devises.
Billy and Sam Lennon of Canowindra lost their daughter Imogen, when she choked on a cocktail frankfurt while returning home from a swimming lesson.
Billy is a former front rower with the Manning Ratz Rugby Club and the Ratz decided to do something positive to assist their former team-mate. The fund raiser was held on Saturday, July 8, at Taree Rugby Park as part of the club's annual Indigenous Day celebrations.
Billy and Sam travelled over for the day and also the auction held at evening, where the bulk of the funds were raised.
The Ratz will purchase the anti-choking devises and they will be distributed in the community by the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre.
Sporting clubs in the Manning have been pro-active in recent years supporting organisations that assist the community. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and the McGrath Foundation are just two that have benefited.
Taree City Bulls Rugby League Club will be next in line. On Saturday, August 12 the Bulls, in conjunction with the Bridge family of Taree, will run the annual Kristylea Bridge Challenge Cup day at the Jack Neal Oval. The Bulls will play Wingham for the cup, with the day a fund raiser for the Can Assist organisation. Kristylea, the daughter of Gary and Tanya Bridge of Taree, lost her fight against a rare form of cancer in 2103, aged 27.
The cup and fund raising has been held every year since, apart from 2020 when the Group Three competition was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Bulls have a pretty ordinary record in the cup games, having won just once, when Kristylea's brother, Todd, was named player of the match.
They're aiming to reverse that trend on August 12. But more importantly, the Bulls intend to continue to raise money for a worthy cause.
Mick McDonald
Acting editor
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
