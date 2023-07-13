Taree City Bulls Rugby League Club will be next in line. On Saturday, August 12 the Bulls, in conjunction with the Bridge family of Taree, will run the annual Kristylea Bridge Challenge Cup day at the Jack Neal Oval. The Bulls will play Wingham for the cup, with the day a fund raiser for the Can Assist organisation. Kristylea, the daughter of Gary and Tanya Bridge of Taree, lost her fight against a rare form of cancer in 2103, aged 27.

