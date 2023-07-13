Manning River Times

Sporting clubs raise funds to assist community organisations

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:31am
Manning Ratz women's 10s rugby players file out onto the field as part of the fund raising day at Taree Rugby Park.
Manning Ratz women's 10s rugby players file out onto the field as part of the fund raising day at Taree Rugby Park.

THE tragic death of a 5-year-old girl in Canowindra, near Orange earlier this year was the catalyst for a fund raiser in Taree that realised $6500 to purchase life saving LifeVac anti-choking devises.

