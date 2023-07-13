LOWER North Coast Rugby Union has made a stunning comeback in 2023, according to zone director, Steve Rees.
"We're pretty proud of what we've been able to achieve,'' Mr Rees said.
Just 12 months ago the competition was in disarray. Three sides played in the men's premiership with three in the women.
Forster Tuncurry struggled for numbers in the men's grade and often had to "borrow" players from the opposition to meet commitments on game day.
This season there are two strong competitions, both boasting five teams. Old Bar Clams and Wauchope Thunder are back after both withdrew in 2022 citing a lack of players.
Thunder also fields a team in the women's 10s, while Forster has a women's side for the first time in several seasons. Old Bar doesn't field a women's team, however, Gloucester fills their place in the draw. The Cockies women are rugby's standard bearer in the Avon Valley, with the club unable to field a men's side.
"It's taken a lot of effort to get where we are,'' Mr Rees said.
"We had a lot of fights with the zone. But this year we're going great guns.''
There's genuine competition for the top four positions in the men's competition.
The Clams have been in the doldrums since making the grand final in 2012. Old Bar's win over Manning Ratz a fortnight ago was the club's first since 2018. They made it back-to-back victories when downing the Dolphins at Gloucester last Saturday and are now in fourth place, ahead of defending premiers, Wallamba.
Thunder are now poised to claim the minor premiership after beating the Ratz last Saturday. The women's 10s is a race of two between the Ratz and Gloucester.
However, Mr Rees said the other sides all appear to have solid numbers.
Meanwhile the Ratz raised $6500 to buy LifeVac anti choking devices to be distributed in the area in association with the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre.
This was from an auction conducted at the Manning Hotel following the club's Indigenous Day matches against Wauchope Thunder played at Taree Rugby Park. The day also honoured Imogen Lennon, the daughter of former Ratz front rower Billy Lennon and his wife, Sam. Imogen, aged five, tragically died earlier this year when she choked on a cocktail frankfurt while returning home from a swimming lesson at her home town of Canowindra.
Billy and Sam travelled from Canowindra to be at the game. "We'll purchase the LifeVac devices and donate them to First Steps Count,'' Mr Rees said. He is also the Ratz president.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
