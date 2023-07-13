This was from an auction conducted at the Manning Hotel following the club's Indigenous Day matches against Wauchope Thunder played at Taree Rugby Park. The day also honoured Imogen Lennon, the daughter of former Ratz front rower Billy Lennon and his wife, Sam. Imogen, aged five, tragically died earlier this year when she choked on a cocktail frankfurt while returning home from a swimming lesson at her home town of Canowindra.