IT has been another productive week for all types of angling.
Outside boats have picked up snapper from the northern grounds as well as a few trag and pearl perch.
Flathead have been plentiful on the drift. Tailor are biting well on bait and lures from the beach and rocks while good bream have been caught on Harrington beach.
A nice-sized mulloway was lost from Harrington beach on Tuesday night. It took a large sea garfish on a tailor ring. A mate of mine landed an 18kg mulloway from the beach near Badger's Creek south of Old Bar earlier in the week.
Luderick are still biting well in the estuary on green weed from the river wall in the day while good bream can be landed at night on yabbies and mullet strips.
Flathead are still being caught around Cundletown, above Taree and up the Lansdowne River.
The good weather should continue for several days and provide excellent fishing conditions for all types of angling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.