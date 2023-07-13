MANNING Valley Race Club will host one of the biggest meetings in the Mid North Coast association on Friday, October 6 when the Port Macquarie Cup is run.
Racing NSW this week confirmed race dates for the 2023/24 season that starts on August 1. The Port Macquarie track is out until at least April next year while major works are carried out. Meetings scheduled for Port will be switched to other Mid North Coast clubs, with Manning Valley and Tuncurry-Forster to take the bulk.
Run over 2000 metres, the cup attracts attention from some of Australia's most powerful stables.
Tommy Berry rode the 2022 winner, Quality Time, trained by Chris Waller.
The cup usually draws a bumper crowd to the Port track. Manning Valley Race Club chairman Greg Coleman said executive officer Damien Toose has been in contact with his Port Macquarie counterpart, Nardi Beresford, concerning the day. While it is the Port Cup, it will be a Manning Valley Race Club meeting.
"We'll be organising buses to get patrons from Port Macquarie to our track for the day,'' Mr Coleman said.
The Port Cup has carried prizemoney of $200,000 in recent years, however, Mr Coleman thinks it unlikely it would be as lucrative on October 6. Despite this he still expects strong support from major stables.
"It's a qualifier for The Big Dance,'' he said.
"So that's going to be an attraction.''
The Big Dance will carry $3 million in prizemoney, with the final at Randwick on Tuesday, November 7.
The Taree Cup meeting has been set down for Sunday, November 19. This will be the third successive year the club has run the cup in November.
Mr Toose is also looking to rebuild the profile of Manning Valley's Melbourne Cup Day meeting on Tuesday, November 7. For many years this drew the year's biggest crowd to the Bushland Drive track. However, crowd figures had declined leading into the pandemic, which then had a massive impact.
Manning Valley will also race on Christmas Eve while the Harrington Cup is set down for Tuesday, January 2.
Port Macquarie usually races on New Years Day but there'll be no meeting in the Mid North Coast on that day.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.