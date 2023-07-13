Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cup meeting at Taree while work is carried out on Port track

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tommy Berry hits the lead on Quality Time to win the 2022 Port Macquarie Cup. This year's cup will be run at Taree's Bushland Drive track. Picture by Mardi Borg.
Tommy Berry hits the lead on Quality Time to win the 2022 Port Macquarie Cup. This year's cup will be run at Taree's Bushland Drive track. Picture by Mardi Borg.

MANNING Valley Race Club will host one of the biggest meetings in the Mid North Coast association on Friday, October 6 when the Port Macquarie Cup is run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.