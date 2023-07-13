A TOUCH over 12 months ago Leo Allan made the switch from a defensive position to goal keeper for his hockey side, Taree West.
"I'd never played in goals before,'' the 14-year-old explained.
"But I said I'd give it a go and I really enjoyed it.''
Leo has adapted to the role quickly.
He is in the NSW under 16 squad, from where he hopes to gain selection in a NSW side to contest the Australian championships next year.
Leo is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 voucher from Iguana. He was nominated by Manning Hockey official, Tony Lewis.
The squad was named following the state under 15 championships held in May where Leo was a member of the Manning side that finished a credible fourth in their division. The extended NSW squad was named after the championship.
"I must have played okay,'' he said.
There'll be a wait now until the NSW sides for the nationals titles are confirmed.
"If I make the side there'll be training at the end of the year,'' he said.
He's hopeful of donning the Sky Blue of NSW in 2024, but reasons that he will probably get another opportunity.
"I have two years left in under 16s,'' he said.
Hockey is a family sport and Leo started playing when he was aged four. He's been a regular in Manning Valley representative teams since he was eligible.
Goal keeping can be a high pressure position, but Leo says it's the best spot on the field.
"It's great,'' he said.
"There's a bit of pressure sometimes, but it's fun.''
Leo plays for Taree West in the Manning junior grades then backs up in goals for the club's division one/Mid North Coast Premier League team.
"We're going alright in the juniors,'' he said.
RELATED: Lara named in NSW Country side
"But in the seniors, we have a young team and we're not as strong as the others.''
The Raiders returned to top division this year so the season was always going to be a learning curve. While the results haven't gone their way, Leo is enjoying the experience.
"The games are a lot faster and more physical,'' he said.
"But it's fun and I'm learning a lot.''
When winter gives way to summer Leo turns his attention to cricket, where he plays with Old Bar juniors.
He supports Parramatta Eels in the NRL and did have one season with Taree Panthers in the Group Three junior league.
However, he's turning all his attention to hockey these days with his ambition to represent NSW.
Leo attends Taree High School.
(Fellow Manning player, Rian Watkins is also in the state under 16 squad and will be the recipient of a Times-Iguana sport award.)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.