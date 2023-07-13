Manning River Times
Leo Allan named in NSW under 16 field hockey squad

By Mick McDonald
July 14 2023 - 9:00am
Leo Allan from Taree West has made the NSW under 16 boy's field hockey squad. He is this week's sport award recipient.
A TOUCH over 12 months ago Leo Allan made the switch from a defensive position to goal keeper for his hockey side, Taree West.

