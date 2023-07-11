Manning River Times
Mitch Collins and Richie Roberts to coach Group 3 All Stars sides

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 12 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Mitch Collins from Wingham will captain-coach the Group Three All Star team in the clash against the Indigenous All Stars
GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury said the response from players to Saturday's Group Three/Indigenous All Stars fixtures has been positive, particularly in first grade.

