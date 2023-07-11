Cosy, confidence-boosting winter outfit formulas

Winter outfit formulas. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



As the winter chill settles in, it's high time to embrace fashion that not only keeps you warm but also boosts your confidence.



But, many women don't know where to start when creating the ultimate winter outfit. Over and above just a hoodie and jeans, that is.



Most are intimidated by the classic coat and at a loss with how best to style it. So, here's a curated list of winter outfit formulas to help you dress well with ease.

Start by shopping small with boutique womenswear designers

A quick ticket to effortless style is investing in higher-quality pieces from boutique womenswear designers.



Unlike fast fashion stores, a slow fashion brand offers chic styles made from more luxurious materials. This means that your outfit automatically looks more polished on account of the superior textiles. Plus, you benefit from the knowledge that you're supporting your local craftsmen and community with your purchase.



Once you've stocked up on some wardrobe staples, you can start mixing and matching them to create easy looks that elevate your style:

Winter outfit formula 1. Picture supplied

Outfit Formula 1: Chic workwear for mild winter days

Get ready to conquer the office in style. Start with a tailored button-up shirt in a classic pattern, such as a soft stripe, or a solid neutral colour. Combine it with a pair of straight leg pants or wide leg pants, depending on your preferences.



Note: high-quality fabrics make for a simple yet sophisticated look.

Complete the ensemble with a tailored coat or jacket that bundles both warmth and elegance. Finish off with ankle boots or loafers and a statement accessory of your choice.



A big earring or statement belt buckle can add a touch of style.

Winter outfit formula 2. Picture supplied.

Outfit Formula 2: Stylish workwear when you need more warmth

Add some warmth and detail to the first formula by layering a fine knit jumper over your collared shirt. Let the collar and sleeves peak out for the ultimate academia-inspired look and pair with knee-high boots to capitalise on the collegiate vibe.



Tip: Don't forget about thermal camisoles. This way, you can add a lot of warmth to your look without covering up any of your stylish details.

Outfit formula 3. Picture supplied

Outfit Formula 3: Weekend chic that is cosy and comfy

Even when it's time to unwind on the weekend, you can still exude effortless style. Opt for a cosy knit maxi skirt in a neutral tone as the foundation of your outfit. Pair it with a relaxed-fit camisole or tank top for a laid-back vibe. Layer on a cosy knit jumper for added warmth.



If you need to venture out into the winter weather, pop on a classy coat in a contrasting colour. Complete the look with ankle boots or sneakers for a comfortable yet fashion-forward ensemble that will turn heads wherever you go.

Outfit formula 4. Picture supplied

Outfit Formula 4: Evening glamour that withstands winter weather

Winter nights call for glamorous ensembles that make a statement. White Story Boutique has just the right pieces to help you shine at any evening event. Start with an ultra-soft long-sleeved dress in a fine knit or high-quality viscose.



Opt for darker hues such as black, navy, or jewel tones to keep the look sophisticated. Layer on a tailored coat or jacket that complements the dress and keeps you warm during your night time event.



Finish off the look with elegant heels or ankle boots and accessorise with glittering jewellery to add some sparkle and dimension.

From tailored button-up shirts and jackets to cosy coats, knit maxi skirts, and elegant dresses, there's a lot you can do with just a few timeless pieces.

