Manning River Times
Home/News
Council

Night works on Manning River Drive, Taree near Dawson River Bridge

Updated July 12 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

Night roadworks will be in place on Manning River Drive, near the Dawson River Bridge, from Tuesday July 18 to Friday, July 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.