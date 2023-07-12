Night roadworks will be in place on Manning River Drive, near the Dawson River Bridge, from Tuesday July 18 to Friday, July 21.
MidCoast Council staff will be replacing a water main as part of the Manning River Drive Water Main Renewal project.
The work will take place from 6pm to 3am and will force the closure of the Taree-bound lane from the Dawson River Bridge to 100 metres west of the bridge.
Traffic control will be in place and motorists are asked to drive safely through the work zone and allow for short delays.
Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said the Manning River Drive Water Main Renewal was an important project that was nearly completed.
"This project has been progressing for around 12 months now and has seen close to two kilometres of water main upgraded between Bligh Street in Chatham and Albert Street in Cundletown," said Mr Scott.
"The project will deliver more consistent water pressure to customers in Cundletown and accommodate for new residential and commercial developments in the area.
"This work near the Dawson River Bridge represents one of the final sections of the project and we're looking forward to seeing it finished."
To find out more about the project, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/major-water-projects/manning-river-drive-water-main-renewal.
