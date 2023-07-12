Taree RSL Sub-branch held a re-dedication service to mark the completion of restoration work on the Manning Naval Association memorial at Club Taree.
Attended by about 20 people, the service was held adjacent to the memorial situated within the club's Remembrance Precinct on the morning of July 11.
RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne conducted the ceremony, dedicating the memorial to those from the local area to have served in the Royal Australian Navy.
"Today we who are gathered here re-dedicate the memorial in remembrance of all naval personnel of the Manning Valley in recognition of their service and sacrifice in all spheres of activity," Darcy said.
Also speaking on the morning was RSL Lower North Coast District Council president, Brian Willey, himself a 21-year naval veteran, who shared his expansive knowledge of nautical equipment and identified the memorial's anchor as being of the admiralty anchor variety.
The memorial has been in place for about 20 years and during that time had deteriorated due to exposure to the elements.
Fortuitiously, Darcy Elbourne was contacted by Bunnings Taree activities organiser, Georgina Aldridge who inquired as to any community maintenance projects for which they may be able to provide assistance.
Within three months of their initial conversation work has been completed, with the end result further complimenting the Club Taree's Remembrance Precinct.
"I was approached by the team at Bunnings for a project to support the community, and I said 'well, I've got one the veterans would like, I've got this anchor that needs some TLC', and they took the project on," Darcy said.
The Sub-branch is hoping to further expand on the Remembrance Precinct with a commemorative plaque to honour the five personnel from the local area killed in the Vietnam War also being planned.
In the meantime, Club Taree is committed to maintaining the memorials in place so that each of them are allocated the due diligence required and afforded the respect they deserve. It is a cause close to the heart of the RSL Sub-branch president, and one he so poignantly summed up at the ceremony.
"Memorials are like old houses - if you let them deteriorate, they'll be pulled down and forgotten; if they are well maintained, it keeps the memory alive."
