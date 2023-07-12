Manning River Times
Taree RSL Sub-branch restores naval memorial at Club Taree

By Rick Kernick
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Taree RSL Sub-branch held a re-dedication service to mark the completion of restoration work on the Manning Naval Association memorial at Club Taree.

