It was an early morning start for a small group of locals including members of Wingham RSL Sub-branch and Legacy representatives of Wingham and Taree when they gathered at Wingham Town Hall on Saturday morning to welcome the Legacy celebrating the centenary of this great organisation.
The very impressive silver torch was brought to Wingham by Graham Boyd, CEO of Legacy. He was supported by a combined group of serving Australian Defence personnel including Army, Navy and Air Force members.
Wingham RSL Sub-branch president, Brian Willey welcomed those present to the short service before inviting Mr Boyd to present the torch - which began it's Australia-wide journey in Albanym Western Australia - to Wingham Legacy stalwart and past president John Rooimans.
Wreaths were laid at the Wingham Memorial Cenotaph by Trevor Jones, president of Taree Legacy branch and Brian Willey of Wingham RSL Sub-branch.
As a permanent memorial to the event a beautiful brass plaque was presented to Wingham and this will find a home shortly.
Following the reciting of The Ode, the playing of The Last Post and Reveille which concluded the short service.
A number of photos were taken to remember this very important event before the torch travelled to Taree for their service and then on to Forster Tuncurry for another service.
Those that were able later enjoyed morning tea together at a local Wingham cafe.
Tinonee Memorial Hall
The July monthly meeting of the Tinonee Hall committee was held Wednesday, July 12 and recent bookings and an up coming Welcome to Winter/Christmas in July dinner were discussed.
Two local hall workers were honoured with their names being added to the Hall's Honour Board recently.
Thanks to member Peter for undertaking some minor repairs on the hall. It's great to have a handyman within the group to do these smaller jobs.
The newly elected Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson held a Community Meet and Greet at the hall on Wednesday afternoon of this week.
Membership for the hall committee is now being taken for the coming year and is $10 per person.
Historical Society AGM
The 20th AGM of Tinonee Historical Society is set down for Saturday, July 29 and will be held at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall commencing at 1.30pm.
Guest speaker Terry Gould, Wingham RSL Sub-branch member has accepted the Society's invitation and will be talking on researching war service records to assist folk doing their family tree.
