Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the Old Bar community

By Ian Dimmock
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Training on how to use a defibrillilator is available to the community. Picture Pexels
Training on how to use a defibrillilator is available to the community. Picture Pexels

It would be noticed that defibrillators have been installed around Old Bar (five in total) and now training is being offered to anyone interested. This will take place at the Taree Old Bar SLSC this Sunday, July 16 from 2pm to 3pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.