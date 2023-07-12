It would be noticed that defibrillators have been installed around Old Bar (five in total) and now training is being offered to anyone interested. This will take place at the Taree Old Bar SLSC this Sunday, July 16 from 2pm to 3pm.
The use of these devices is relatively simple but they can be a lifesaver. Do yourself a favour and come along to learn about them.
Sand Replenishment Group AGM
The Old Bar Beach Sand Replenishment Group will be holding their annual general meeting next Monday, July 17 at 7pm at Club Old Bar.
This organisation has been working for many years seeking protection for our beach.
They need community support so why not pop along and join the organisation to show them that they are appreciated.
New crew at the Lions' helm
The Lions Club of Old Bar Beach is now under new leadership. Former president, Chris Barrett, has stepped down from that role.
Rob White is the new president with Gayle Bowman as treasurer as well as membership officer and youth officer. Deb White is now secretary with Bob Welch holding the public officer's position.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.