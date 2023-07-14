AUSTRALIAN Supersport Championship rider Hayden Nelson is gearing up for what could be the defining round of his campaign this weekend at Morgan Park in Warwick.
The 16-year-old from Tinonee is currently in eighth place on the championship ladder. He finished sixth for the most recent round held in Ipswich.
Nelson is just 36 points off the lead and 26 from third in what is a crowded leader board.
However, Nelson knows he needs positive results this weekend if he is going to figure in the pointy end of the championship at season's end.
This is his debut year in the Supersport arena.
"We still have three rounds left and there's 150 points on offer,'' his dad, Craig, explained.
"So Hayden's still well and truly in it, but we need a good round this weekend.''
Nelson has been to Morgan Park recently for testing so he is reasonably familiar with the track.
"Since the last round at Ipswich we've done a lot of work on the bike,'' Craig continued. "The bike was slow for the first few rounds in comparison to some of the others in the championship. By tuning the bike we've picked up some speed. It won't be the fastest there, but Hayden won't be let down by the speed of the bike, so that's a positive.''
There was also a problem with the bike's rear end grip, however, Team Nelson is confident that's been resolved as well.
The championship will go into recess after the Morgan Park round.
Racing will resume in October at Phillip Island before heading to The Bend in South Australia in the final week of December. In all the championship is decided over seven rounds. However, Nelson will use the break to get some more race time on the bike.
Nelson will head to the Victorian titles at Phillip Island in September as a prelude to the Australian Supersport round and also hopes to ride at The Bend before he has to race there in December. The Bend will be the final round of the championship. The opening round was held at Phillip Island in February.
"He's ridden at The Bend before, but not on a 600,'' Craig said.
Nelson was content to use 2023 to gain experience on his bike. He's one of just two 16-year-olds in the championship and they're the youngest riders in the field. Nelson turned 16 last month.
"Challenging for the championship wasn't really our goal at the start of the year,'' Craig said.
"But since we're still a chance, it is now.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
