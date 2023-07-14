Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hayden Nelson targets a podium finish in Australian Supersport round at Warwick

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Nelson, 16, remains in the hunt for a major placing in his debut year on the Australian Supersport series that resumes this weekend.
Hayden Nelson, 16, remains in the hunt for a major placing in his debut year on the Australian Supersport series that resumes this weekend.

AUSTRALIAN Supersport Championship rider Hayden Nelson is gearing up for what could be the defining round of his campaign this weekend at Morgan Park in Warwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.