MANNING junior and senior cricket associations could merge.
This was discussed at the senior association's annual meeting.
"Nothing will happen before next season,'' Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell said.
"But we will have further discussions and something could eventuate next year.''
The two associations have operated separately since junior cricket started in the Manning in the 1950s. However, Mr Campbell said a merger would help streamline the administration of the sport in the area.
"We have people on both committee now,'' Mr Campbell said, pointing out that Mick Roohan is president of the junior association and treasurer of the seniors.
"I think it makes sense for us to merge.''
RELATED: Taree United opener smashes 182
Mr Campbell was returned as president at the senior annual meeting with Mick Roohan again the treasurer and Emma Campbell the secretary.
The association still has to fill the vice president's position.
The planning committee will meet soon to determine the starting date for the 2023/24 season, although Mr Campbell expects it will be the first Saturday after the October long weekend, in line with previous years, other than the pandemic-impacted 2020/21 season.
The association again plans to run T1 and T2 competitions. Mr Campbell said clubs would be given as long as feasible to nominate sides.
"The problem a lot of clubs have is that a lot of players are coming out of winter sports and probably don't give that more thought about summer until just before the season starts,'' he said.
Six teams contested the T1 competition last year with eight in T2. The top four T2 sides battled out the semi-finals in that grade, with the remaining four playing in a T3 finals series.
The association will also look to hold a course for potential umpires before next season.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.