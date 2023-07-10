A guide to meeting community demands

Following a public exhibition period and consideration of community submissions, councillors last month adopted the MidCoast Council operational plan and budget for 2023-24 at the June ordinary meeting.
Combined with the delivery program, which also was adopted, these documents provide a guide to council operations and help the organisation meet community demands for services and infrastructure by maximising what can be achieved with its available resources.
"This plan, and our budget, show the community what we will be delivering next financial year," mayor Claire Pontin said.
"The plan also shows how we will measure our performance against these commitments."
"The delivery program 2022-26 describes how we will approach the key areas the community has identified as important - financial sustainability, culture, climate change, customer service, development assessment, economic development and local and regional roads," Cr Pontin said.
The operational plan 2023-24 shows the community what council will be delivering this financial year.
The 2023-24 plan outlines infrastructure, environmental and community projects to be delivered, and activities to stimulate the local economy, improve the experience of the community when interacting with council and streamline the processing of development applications.
An extra $6.6 million will be spent on local and regional roads.
This is in addition to the $15 million allocated annually for transport asset maintenance.
Included in major roadwork this year is The Bucketts Way, Thunderbolts Way, The Lakes Way, and Cedar Party Creek Bridge at Wingham.
In the future, council will announce roads included in our $6.6 million program.
"We will continue to improve financial sustainability through projects such as our business transformation program which will provide greater access to council services and improve efficiency," Cr Pontin said.
"We will continue to strive for the best possible service we can offer within our budget.
"We will also continue strongly advocating for the Mid Coast to procure state and federal assistance."
The delivery program 2022-26, operational plan 2023-24 and budget can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/About-MidCoast-Council/Plans-strategies-and-policies.
