Taree Artists Inc. are currently staging the 45th Taree Open Art Exhibition, and as usual, there is an overwhelming abundance of talent on display.
Held at Taree High School Hall, the annual exhibition opened on Saturday July 8 and will be available to view all this week before concluding on Sunday, July 16.
The exhibition was officially opened by Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson who praised the quality of the work and those involved in bringing the show to fruition.
"Looking around and seeing how much artwork is here is just phenomenal, and it is a testament to the volunteers and all the supporters here who have put this together, so thank you for that, and what an amazing job you've done," Ms Thompson said.
Taree Artists president, Irene Lines thanked the sponsors, volunteers, and MidCoast Council for their contributions and support of the event, before exhibition judge, Phillip Koether announced the winners.
Category winners:
Major prize - best work in exhibition: Graham Cox The Challenge
Section 1 - Works on board or canvas
1st prize: Gregory Brennan The Chaffe Cutters
2nd prize: Shannus O'Sullivan Foreclosed
Highly commended: Graham Cox On the Move
Highly commended: Sue Burrows Old Weekender
Section 2 - Any water-based medium
1st prize: Yvette Hugill Gloucester Track
2nd prize: Roger Speaight Nobbys Beach
Highly commended: Maddalena Piola Deep Inside a Rose
Highly commended: Brian Barker General Store, Long Flat
Section 3 - Pastels
1st prize: Yvette Hugill Autumn Thistles
2nd prize: Toni Lynch Poplars II
Highly commended: Christine Long Pastel Sunrise, Pebbly Beach
Highly commended: Julie Hamann Beautiful Thought Banks
Section 4 - Open - All and Mixed Media
1st prize: Nadia Zarb Galaxy
2nd prize: Betina Digby Bilba Hill, Ngarabal Country #1
Highly commended: Robyn North Zaman Beside Uluru
Highly commended: Mike Faine Glory to Ukraine
Section 5 - Drawing
1st prize: Colleen Palmer Charlotte's Pass
2nd prize: Ashlyn Smith Despair
Highly commended: Earl Garth Elephant Grazing
Highly commended: Bernice Daher Rain
Section 6 - Members of Taree Artists Inc.
1st prize: Beryl Moriarty King of the Bush
2nd prize: Liz Mortiss The Visitation
Highly commended: Maddalena Piola After the Storm
Highly commended: Sue Burrows Nobbys Beach - Port Macquarie
Section 7 - Small Works
1st prize: Jan Platt Good Day for a Swim
2nd prize: Christine Moore Evening
Highly commended: Brian Davidson Callistemon
Highly commended: Madaleine Szymanski Beach Family
Section 8 - 3-D Art
1st prize: Jan Platt Getting a Tan
2nd prize: Eric Hull Pat (The Dog)
Highly commended: Leyna Sheather Melted Basket
Commended: Susan Blackwood Australian Sugar Glider
