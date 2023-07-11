Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree Artists hold 45th annual Taree Open Art Exhibition

By Rick Kernick
July 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taree Artists Inc. are currently staging the 45th Taree Open Art Exhibition, and as usual, there is an overwhelming abundance of talent on display.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.