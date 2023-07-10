TAREE Little Athletics is up for three awards at the Little Athletics NSW Annual Awards in Sydney on Saturday.
The club has been named as a finalist in the category of Innovative Club of the Year. In addition, coach Jenny Wyllie is a finalist for Coach of the Year, and athlete Laine Wyllie has been named as a finalist for Young Volunteer of the Year.
Taree Little Athletics is one of only four finalists in the Innovation category, with the other three finalist spots taken by much larger clubs from Sydney. The club has experienced huge growth in the past year, with registration numbers more than doubling.
Innovations include a new uniform designed by a Biripi artist, working with other sports to manage competition when their track was damaged and building relationships that provide athletes with access to specialist coaching.
Jenny Wyllie is one of four state finalists for Coach of the Year, with the other coaches again all from large Sydney clubs. Jenny has been recognised for the inclusive nature of her coaching, balancing specialist training for state level athletes with a focus on personal best and learning for beginner athletes.
Jenny's focus is on building an athletics community, not just an elite squad, ensuring athletes at all levels can learn and enjoy the sport.
Laine Wyllie is a finalist for the Young Volunteer of the Year award, alongside three others. Laine, 16, has been recognised for her commitment to helping run Taree Little Athletics, as well as coaching athletes and organising special events.
Taree Little Athletics will be represented at the awards by club president Kimberly Wright, as well as Jenny and Laine.
