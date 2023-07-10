MANNING Ratz Rugby Club raised $6500 to buy LifeVac anti choking devices to be distributed in the area in association with the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre.
This was from an auction conducted at the Manning Hotel following the club's Indigenous Day matches against Wauchope Thunder played at Taree Rugby Park.
The day also honoured Imogen Lennon, the daughter of former Ratz front rower Billy Lennon and his wife, Sam. Imogen, aged five, tragically died earlier this year when she choked on a cocktail frankfurt while returning home from a swimming lesson at her home town of Canowindra.
Billy and Sam travelled from Canowindra to be at the game.
"We'll purchase the LifeVac devices and donate them to First Steps Count ,'' Ratz president Steve Rees said.
"They'll distribute them through their networks.''
Rees said there was a big crowd at the game and at the Manning Hotel.
"Wauchope supported the day unreal,'' he said.
"The Wauchope president did the auction for us.''
A hand painted surfboard sold for $1000. This will be displayed in the Ratz clubhouse.
"This painting has a representation of Imogen and it also tells the club's story along with the culture of the Biripi people,'' Rees said.
Players wore specially designed jumpers to mark Indigenous Day. These were designed by Nathan Maher, who made a guest appearance for the game against Thunder. The jumpers were all auctioned. However. the jumper bearing the number 3 from the game was presented to Billy. That's the jumper he wore during his time at the Ratz.
"I wore it in the match,'' Rees said.
Billy was his front row partner when he first came into first grade.
"It was embroidered with a special message for Imogen,'' Rees added.
