Manning Ratz use Indigenous Day to raise funds to buy LifeVac anti choking devises

July 10 2023 - 5:00pm
MANNING Ratz Rugby Club raised $6500 to buy LifeVac anti choking devices to be distributed in the area in association with the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre.

