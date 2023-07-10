WAUCHOPE Thunder took a giant step to claiming the Lower North Coast Rugby Union minor premiership by defeating Manning Ratz 17-14 in an arm wrestle at Taree Rugby Park.
Thunder returned to the competition this season after withdrawing in 2022 citing a lack of players.
Wauchope led 17-7 at halftime. The visitors scored two crucial tries while Ratz front rower Steve Rees was spending time in the sin bin following an altercation.
Manning had the chance to draw level just before fulltime when awarded a penalty, however the attempt sailed wide.
Wauchope went into the game with a four point lead over the Ratz at the top of the ladder. There are five games remaining before the start of the semi-finals.
The Ratz went into the game without two forward mainstays, Blake and Brodie Howard and this had an impact on their attack.
"It's not panic stations yet,'' Rees, who is also the club president, said.
"Wauchope will probably finish minor premiers now but that's not that big a deal. We still think we can beat them in the big games.''
He pointed out that the Ratz kept Wauchope scoreless in the second half and said the Howard brothers were missed.
The Ratz and Thunder are almost certain to meet in the major semi, at the minor premier's home ground, where the winner will host the grand final.
Daniel Thorpe returned for the Ratz at fly half from a leg injury and turned and he controlled the game astutely. Dave Rees, as usual, got through a power of work in the forwards while Josh Rees in the second row tried hard.
