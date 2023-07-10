MANNING Ratz turned on the power in the second half to demolish Wauchope Thunder 64-5 in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union women's 10s game at Taree Rugby Park.
The visitors produced a spirited effort in the opening stanza to hold the Ratz. However, it was no contest in the second half, with the Ratz running in some spectacular tries.
Talisha Goolagong was outstanding for the Ratz and continually punched holes in the defensive line. Natika Griffiths ran in three tries while as usual, Keeley Holden controlled play from halfback.
The Ratz and Gloucester Cockies are dominating the competition with the Ratz currently leading the pointscore.
Gloucester bounced back from a defeat by the Ratz the previous match to crush Forster Tuncurry 41-7 in the game at Gloucester.
