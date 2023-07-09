TAREE City celebrated the club's first win over Port City in Group Three Rugby League for more than a decade with a gripping 18-16 result in the game played at the Jack Neal Oval.
This keeps Taree's top five hopes alive while is a serious blow to Port City's quest for the minor premiership.
Taree City halfback and captain-coach Christian Hazard produced a leader's performance to steer the Bulls to the line. However, there was plenty of drama late in what had otherwise been a scrappy encounter. Port City captain-coach Richie Roberts was sent off with eight minutes left on the clock, apparently for dissent. The Bulls were leading 14-10 at the time.
Minutes later Hazard engineered a try for centre Shane Baxter to push Taree to what appeared to be a match winning 18-10 advantage with a bit over two minutes remaining.
The Breakers then gained possession from the kickoff and Jesse Douglas scored from a kick. Cuban Quinlan-Douglas potted the the goal, reducing the margin to two points. But by the time the Bulls kicked off there was a touch over a minute left on the clock and the Breakers were unable to breach the defensive line.
The Bulls were coming off their worst effort of the year when humiliated by Port Macquarie a fortnight ago. They also had three players withdraw on the morning of the game due to sickness. A loss, particularly a heavy one, would have all-but-ended their hopes of playing finals football.
But the Breakers never appeared comfortable, dropping the ball from the kickoff to give Taree field position. Taree capitalised when Hazard swung the ball left to give fullback Nav Willett space and he did the rest to open the scoring.
It was Port's turn to score from a Taree mistake when Douglas charged over for Quinlan-Piper to convert. In the past two years that was the signal for Taree to concede a couple of tries, but they showed more resolve in defence in this game and a scrambling try to winger Todd Northam, converted by Willett, gave Taree a 10-6 lead at the break.
Northam did well to score soon after the resumption to push the Bulls to a 14-6 lead, but with half an hour left on the clock, they were anything but a safe bet.
The Breakers continued to make errors and frustration crept into their play, even after winger Nick Smith flew high to take a well-weighted kick to score an unconverted try, making it 14-10 with 25 remaining.
Hazard was a calming influence on the Bulls while his kicking game was exemplary. Toby De Stefano was busy at hooker, while Trae Clark's return from injury in the centres was a major boost.
Willett, at fullback, was dangerous in attack.
It was Port City's worst effort in a couple of years. Big prop Tyrese Dungay was their best, but in the main the Breakers were flat and looked at times to be disinterested until the frantic last moments of the encounter.
"We started well and got into the grind and defended our errors a lot better,'' Hazard said.
"That was important. After Port scored when we dropped the ball, normally we'd led two or three quick tries in. But today we turned around and defended well.''
Hazard said the Bulls knew they had to bounce back after losing so badly to the Sharks.
"I'm so proud of the boys,'' he said.
"Last game our attitude was poor, but we knew we could turn it around. It wasn't so much skill stuff we needed to work on, it was attitude.''
He agreed the Bulls needed to beat either the Breakers or Old Bar in the second round to have a chance of playing in the finals.
"I think it's going to come down to the last round,'' he said.
"It was good to pick that win up, but it won't mean anything unless we beat Forster next match.''
Roberts said the Breakers lacked patience and also respect for the football.
"We had a slow start and we went into a slump. We were very flat,'' he said.
"They had all the momentum on the back of the penalty count - I think that was 14-4, there wasn't too much going our way.''
The Breakers are still without veteran forwards Chris Piper and Dan Dumas through injury, but otherwise were at full strength, Roberts said.
He agreed the loss will hurt their chances of claiming the minor premiership.
"But we're not trying to win the comp at this time of the year,'' he said.
"We'll keep building towards the semi-finals.''
Taree City 18 (T Northam 2, N Willett, S Baxter tries, N Willett goal) defeated Port City 16 (J Douglas 2, N Smith tries, C Quinlan-Piper 2 goals).
Port City won the reserve grade, under 18s and league tag encounters.
