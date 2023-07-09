Manning River Times
Taree City upset Port City in Group 3 Rugby League | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 9 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:30pm
TAREE City celebrated the club's first win over Port City in Group Three Rugby League for more than a decade with a gripping 18-16 result in the game played at the Jack Neal Oval.

