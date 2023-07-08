OLD Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys was furious with his side after the Pirates scrambled to a 30-26 win over a tenacious Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League game played at a windy Wingham Sporting Complex.
The Pirates trailed for much of the match, hitting the lead with four minutes remaining when second rower Will Clarke ran onto a pass from five-eighth Kurt Lewis to smash his way over to break a 26-26 deadlock. Lewis missed the conversion and the Pirates also had to survive one last rally from Wingham when the Tigers were awarded a penalty with time just about up. The final play amounted to nothing.
"We're shooting ourselves in the foot,'' Worboys fumed.
"Dumb errors, knock-ons, penalties, we punch kicks dead and give away seven tackles. It's stupid football and it's not to our standard.
"We got two points, but I'm filthy. It feels like a loss - it was garbage.''
Worboys admitted the side's defence was found wanting, particularly out wide where Wingham scored some relatively easy tries through the oldest trick in the game, the run-around.
"We need to do better if we're going to be competing at the end of the season,'' he said.
There were further problems for Old Bar with centre John Stanley assisted from the field late in the second half with a leg injury.
Wingham opened the game with the wind at their back and cashed in through tries to Jake Mullen, Nash Atkins and Peter Oldham to race to a 14-0 lead before centre Shane Nigel scored the first of his two tries for the Pirates. Lewis missed the kick and it was 14-4. Clark scored his first for the Pirates soon after and Lewis landed the conversion reducing the margin to 14-10, but a second Oldham try, when the Tigers were again able to manufacture an overlap and a great sideline goal by Kurt Fowles stretched the lead to 20-10. It look ominous for the Pirates when the Tigers were comfortably able to repel a set on their line just before the break.
"I thought out first half was pretty good and we were good in patches in the second half,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"But we gave away too many piggy back penalties up the field and a bit of fatigue set in. They rolled us through the middle.''
Collins said the Tigers needed to be leading by at least 12 at halftime because of the wind advantage.
"Going into the wind in the second half was always going to be pretty hard.''
Collins said the Tigers have enjoyed success with the run around in recent weeks.
"It's a bit of a different style of play and it takes a bit of pressure off our young halves,'' he said.
Worboys scored a converted try for the Pirates early in the second half after the side's most productive passage of play in the match. A Fowles penalty after Old Bar's Matt Prior was penalised and put on report for a cannonball tackle pushed Wingham to 22-16. Winger Aaron Bayley was next over for Old Bar and Lewis slotted a sideline conversion to seal the game at 22-22. The Tigers responded when the Pirates were again caught short out wide and winger Lester Andrews dived over to move the home side four clear with 18 remaining.
But the Pirates were starting to make ground through the middle against a tiring defensive line and Nigel and Clarke both scored their second tries to give Old Bar the win.
Worboys and Clarke were Old Bar's best, with the rest mixing the okay with the ordinary. Collins starred for the Tigers while fullback JJ Gibson had his best game of the season. Winger Oldham scored two determined tries.
Old Bar 30 (S Nigel 2, W Clarke 2, J Worboys, A Bayley tries, K Lewis 3 goals) defeated Wingham 26 (P Oldham 2, L Andrews, N Atkins, J Mullen tries, K Fowles 3 goals).
Reserve grade Old Bar 22 defeated Wingham 4
Under 18s: Wingham 26 defeated Old Bar 10.
The mercy rule was applied in the first grade match at Port Macquarie, when Port Sharks defeated Forster-Tuncurry 60-0 after leading 40-0 at halftime.
