Wingham opened the game with the wind at their back and cashed in through tries to Jake Mullen, Nash Atkins and Peter Oldham to race to a 14-0 lead before centre Shane Nigel scored the first of his two tries for the Pirates. Lewis missed the kick and it was 14-4. Clark scored his first for the Pirates soon after and Lewis landed the conversion reducing the margin to 14-10, but a second Oldham try, when the Tigers were again able to manufacture an overlap and a great sideline goal by Kurt Fowles stretched the lead to 20-10. It look ominous for the Pirates when the Tigers were comfortably able to repel a set on their line just before the break.