Taree Quota's annual winter fashion parade will showcase clothes from Ashlea Road Boutique, Wingham

July 10 2023 - 8:30am
Sue Furze, Yvonne Graham and Cynthia Chapman enjoying the 2021 Quota Fashion Parade. Picture Scott Calvin
Sue Furze, Yvonne Graham and Cynthia Chapman enjoying the 2021 Quota Fashion Parade. Picture Scott Calvin

Taree Quota's Annual Winter Fashion Parade showcasing the fashions of Ashlea Road Boutique, Wingham is being held on Saturday, July 22 at Wingham Services Club, Bent Street Wingham.

