Taree Quota's Annual Winter Fashion Parade showcasing the fashions of Ashlea Road Boutique, Wingham is being held on Saturday, July 22 at Wingham Services Club, Bent Street Wingham.
The afternoon will commence at 12pm with a light luncheon followed by the parade of ensembles curated by Marcia of Ashlea Road Boutique.
All ensembles showcased will be available for purchase at hugely discounted prices following the show simply by presenting your entry ticket at the store in Isabella Street, Wingham.
This bonus will be available for one week following the show.
Marcia's ability to put together age appropriate, elegant, comfortable outfits to suit an individual's own style has become legendary in the Manning. You can choose from labels like Goondiwindi Cotton Co., Foil, Jump, Brave & True, Ping Pong, and many more.
All monies raised from the fashion parade will once again go to support Quota's local charities, and it wouldn't be a Quota event without a raffle and lucky door prizes.
As well, the coveted Best Dressed Prize will be awarded during the festivities.
Why not get together with friends, make up a table and join the fun. It's a great opportunity to glam up and let your hair down and raise money for a really good local, cause.
Tickets are $30 and include a two-course lunch. Tickets are available from Ashlea Road Boutique, Isabella Street, Wingham; Margaret's Underfashions in Pulteney Arcade, Taree and from the Wingham Services Club.
