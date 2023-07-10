A decision by councillors to support a proposed electric vehicle charging (EV) station in Coolongolook could have some financial benefits in the future for MidCoast Council.
Council - which is registered a potential EV site under the NSW government Electric Vehicle Strategy - has been approach by Evie Networks to install ultra-fast (minimum 175kW capacity) EV charging infrastructure in King Street, Coolongolook.
Putting forward a recommendation to support the project, council transport assets manager, Scott Nicholson said the location had been endorsed by the state government and requirements of the fast charging program.
Mr Nicholson said the offer represented an opportunity to secure charging facilities, ensuring Coolongolook was an attractive destination for EV drivers now and into the future.
Moving the recommendation, Troy Fowler expanded discussion suggesting council could in the future install its own charging infrastructure.
"This initiative is great, moving forward I have no issue with it," Cr Fowler said.
"I think we have an opportunity - being in one of the largest councils in NSW - to actually start doing this ourselves," he said.
"I think there is great opportunity out there to put these stations in at a very minimal cost, because the land pretty much is ours, and we can start making more money for our community, and taking less charges away from them."
His comments were echoed by Peter Howard who described the project as a "very exciting initiative" for the MidCoast LGA (local government area).
"Having the highway running right through our LGA hopefully we will expect to receive a number of these over the next few years, essentially shortening and eliminating range anxiety for people with EVs and ensuring EVs become more of an option for in our LGA as we transition into a green economy," Cr Howard said.
I think we have an opportunity - being in one of the largest councils in NSW - to actually start doing this ourselves.- Troy Fowler
Thinking in a practical context, we need to take control of this before it takes control of us, Peter Epov said.
"We need to have a strategy going very quickly in terms of how we're going to manage this as opposed to businesses coming to us," Cr Epov said.
"At the same time if we do have a strategy; hopefully that strategy would encompass council taking initiatives and calling for prospective companies to partner us to put multiple stations across the entire LGA which may then provide an opportunity for us to generate some income not just to get those facilities up and running.
"And, I'm sure that as this evolves there will be a number of companies doing this like we see petrol stations now branded with various names.
"There is an opportunity for us to make some money if we're ahead of the game and the game's already started to run."
Cr Epov urged council administration to look seriously into this and come forward with a report or an agenda as an item for future discussion.
During discussions councillors voted to delegate authority to the general manager to execute an agreement for the installation and operation of the station.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.