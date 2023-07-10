Manning River Times
Council

MidCoast Council approves electric vehicle charging station at Coolongolook

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Artist's impression of the EV site which would be located in King Street Coolongolook.
A decision by councillors to support a proposed electric vehicle charging (EV) station in Coolongolook could have some financial benefits in the future for MidCoast Council.

