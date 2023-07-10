Taree pickleball courts at Wrigley Park to get upgrade

The Hallidays Point Pickleball Club has secured $5000 in federal funding to upgrade and improve pickleball facilities at Taree's Wrigley Park.
The funding allows the club to undertake $9600 of improvements to the courts.
The Club's Sheila Capperauld said nine pickleball courts would be painted at Wrigley Park.
"Our club would like to complete the painting of the nine pickleball courts including one suitable for wheelchair pickleball with quality non-slip paint. This would include primer, line painting, painting of the main playing area and the non-volley zone in a contrasting colour," Sheila said.
Wrigley Park is the largest pickleball only facility in NSW. The Club recently hosted a regional tournament at the site which attracted pickleball players from across the state and interstate, delivering a boost to the local economy in accommodation and restaurant bookings.
"Through this work, the venue will also be considered for future tournaments due to its size and we want the facility to be of the highest grade, with quality painted courts," Sheila said.
The upgrade project received the funding under the Australian government's Stronger Communities program which provides $150,000 in assistance towards local community infrastructure projects to each electorate across Australia.
Member for Lynne Dr Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren't able to fundraise or haven't the means to provide matching funding.
