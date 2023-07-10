Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree pickleball courts at Wrigley Park to get upgrade

July 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club at their home Wrigley Park in Taree. Picture by Scott Calvin
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club at their home Wrigley Park in Taree. Picture by Scott Calvin

The Hallidays Point Pickleball Club has secured $5000 in federal funding to upgrade and improve pickleball facilities at Taree's Wrigley Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.