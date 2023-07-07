Manning River Times

Of woolly socks and water buckets

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Of woolly socks and water buckets
Of woolly socks and water buckets

In the absence of our editor, Toni Bell, this week's newsletter comes from a colleague in colder climes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.