Ferguson in NSW 19s, drought breaking year for 2 clubs, double seller's dog of a day and Blocker's big call on Barnett

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 11 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
Ethan Ferguson pictured after the 2020 Group Three under 16 junior league grand final. This was his last game with Taree Panthers.
FORMER Taree Panther junior Ethan Ferguson has been named in the NSW under 19 side to play Queensland in the representative rugby league fixture to be played at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe on Thursday.

