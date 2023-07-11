Taree City's 18-16 win over Port City last Sunday was perhaps the Bulls first win over the Breakers in a decade - and maybe longer. The Bulls have generally been in the doldrums since the club's golden year of 2007 when they won first, reserve and under 18s premierships - this was before league tag was introduced. Daniel Dumas took the Bulls to the preliminary final in 2012 and they possibly beat the Breakers that season. Gary Bridge steered the Bulls to the final in 2016/17 during his stint as coach but said they didn't have any success against Port City.