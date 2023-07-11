FORMER Taree Panther junior Ethan Ferguson has been named in the NSW under 19 side to play Queensland in the representative rugby league fixture to be played at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe on Thursday.
Ferguson will play on the wing. He played his last game in Group Three in 2020 winning a premiership with the Panthers under 16s and losing a grand final with Old Bar under 18s on the same day at Wingham. He was named player of the match from the under 16 grand final.
The under 18s played in the junior league that year when the pandemic resulted in the Group Three senior competitions being cancelled.
Ferguson has been in the Newcastle system since his early junior days, however, he is switching to South Sydney next year. His dad, Doug, was a stalwart with the Taree City Bulls and has coached extensively in the junior league.
CONSESUS among rural types is that we could do with a bit of rain after what has been a relatively dry 2023.
However, it's been a drought breaking year for two Manning clubs in different football codes.
Taree City's 18-16 win over Port City last Sunday was perhaps the Bulls first win over the Breakers in a decade - and maybe longer. The Bulls have generally been in the doldrums since the club's golden year of 2007 when they won first, reserve and under 18s premierships - this was before league tag was introduced. Daniel Dumas took the Bulls to the preliminary final in 2012 and they possibly beat the Breakers that season. Gary Bridge steered the Bulls to the final in 2016/17 during his stint as coach but said they didn't have any success against Port City.
"I reckon we haven't beaten them since '07,'' he said.
The Bulls are looking to play finals football for the first time this year since 2017 and the win over Port City last Sunday is a major boost.
As reported last week the Old Bar Clams scored their first win since 2018 when they beat the Manning Ratz 26-22 in Lower North Coast Rugby Union. The Clams showed that was no fluke by downing Forster Dolphins 19-18 in the game played at Gloucester last Saturday, with five-eighth and captain Phil Koch landed a penalty moments before fulltime.
This would be the first time the Clams have enjoyed back-to-back wins since 2012 - and that was also the last year the club played in the finals. It looks as though the Clams and Wallamba will battle it out for fourth place on the ladder, with the Clams gaining momentum as the season heads towards the business end.
SELLING doubles at the footy wouldn't normally be considered a dangerous job, however, Wingham life member Wayne 'Fatty' Goward was dogged by trouble last Saturday at Wingham.
Goward had to seek medical attention after a nip from a dog opened a gash on his leg. The wound was bandaged by the Wingham trainers, although Goward proved to be nimble on his feet when Footy Shorts attempted to photograph the carnage. It's not known why the pooch became aggrieved with usually affable double seller.
There was yet another big crowd at the sporting complex for the Wingham/Old Bar games.
Wingham treasurer Craig 'Food' Martin reports the bar takings amounted to $6478, the canteen $6037, gate $1810, doubles/raffle $765 and café $295 for an overall result of $15,385.
With no league tag or women's tackle there were only three games played. Wingham Old Boys get in for free as do sponsors and media free loaders, so that would have impacted on the gate figure.
"I messaged the Old Bar president and coaches and thanked their club for the support, after us they are by far the best supported club in the group,'' Martin said.
WINGHAM junior Mitch Barnett is capable of playing State of Origin. So says someone who knows what's required, former NSW great Steve 'Blocker' Roach.
Roach was commentating on the New Zealand Warriors/Parramatta NRL clash for Fox Sports on Saturday evening at CommBank Stadium. Barnett was one of the Warriors' best, scoring two tries in the 46-10 hammering of the understrength Eels.
After he crashed over for his first, Blocker opined that Barnett was up to the required standard to claim a place in the NSW pack. Barnett is in his first season with the Warriors, having crossed the ditch after previously turning out for Newcastle.
Word from Wingham is that Barnett wants to have season as captain-coach of the Tigers when his time in the NRL is over. Current captain-coach, Mitch Collins, is Barnett's brother-in-law.
Barnett played juniors and under 18s with the Tigers and represented Country under 18s before heading first to Canberra, where he made his NRL debut, then Newcastle and now New Zealand.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.