SCONE trainer Cameron Crockett doesn't travel to Taree races very often, so when he does it's a good sign that he's in with a chance and it certainly worked out that way at Thursday's meeting.
Crockett produced four-year-old gelding Assiduity to win the Max 1073 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1312 metres as a red-hot $1.55 favourite.
Apprentice jockey Lachlan Scorse, having just his fifth race ride, was able to reduce Assiduity's assigned weight of 64kg down to 60kg and that obviously made a big difference to the horse's chances.
Assiduity had to do a bit of work to cross to the fence and lead, but then Scorse was able to give him a bit of a mid-race breather.
When the field straightened and the heat was on, the others couldn't run Assiduity down and he went on to score comfortably by 1.26 lengths.
The Scorse name is obviously a famous one in racing and Lachlan is showing great early signs. He has now ridden two winners from his first five career rides after breaking through in his fourth ride when Rockbarton Roman won at Muswellbrook on Monday.
Crockett said he thought Assiduity was up to TAB Highway Handicap standard in Sydney.
"I'm looking for the right sort of race for him there," Crockett said. "I'm also hoping he can come up to Country Championships class next autumn.
"He was only 80 per cent fit going into the Taree race. He was supposed to run at Tamworth a fortnight ago, but they were called off. But the Taree race looked perfect for him, so I was keen to go there. He's a really nice horse."
