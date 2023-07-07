Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Trip to Taree pays off for Scone trainer

By Greg Prichard
July 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Scorse wins on Assiduity in theMax 1073 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap at Taree on Tuesday. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.
Lachlan Scorse wins on Assiduity in theMax 1073 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap at Taree on Tuesday. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.

SCONE trainer Cameron Crockett doesn't travel to Taree races very often, so when he does it's a good sign that he's in with a chance and it certainly worked out that way at Thursday's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.