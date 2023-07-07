Manning River Times
Orthie's Girl wins the last at Taree for trainer Andrew MacDonald

By Greg Prichard
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 11:30am
Jockey Grant Bullock on Orthie's Girl after the win in the last at Taree on Thursday. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.
Jockey Grant Bullock on Orthie's Girl after the win in the last at Taree on Thursday. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.

ANDREW MacDonald produced a masterful training performance and Aaron Bullock a superb ride to get Orthie's Girl to score a big win first-up from a spell at theTaree races on Thursday.

