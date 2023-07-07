ANDREW MacDonald produced a masterful training performance and Aaron Bullock a superb ride to get Orthie's Girl to score a big win first-up from a spell at theTaree races on Thursday.
It was the three-year-old filly's first start for MacDonald after being transferred to the stable and the win in the Tony Ball Racing Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007 metres was just her second in 12 career starts.
MacDonald's training base is at Medowie, just north of Newcastle, and he does a lot of beach work with his horses at nearby Anna Bay.
He said Orthie's Girl loved the beach and that the filly had come to hand nicely for this race without the need for a barrier trial.
But the word that she was ready to do well was obviously out there, because Orthie's Girl started as a $2.45 favourite.
"She didn't show much interest early on, after coming to the stable," MacDonald said. "She was just dour. But she was good on her tucker, which is always a positive sign, and after that it was a matter of finding out what sort of work agreed with the horse.
"The beach agrees with a lot of horses and she's another one who appreciates it."
MacDonald said the plan from barrier one was to be prominent, with the rail out four metres, but when Flora came across and sat half a length in front of Orthie's Girl on the outside it could've easily caused her to get revved up and over-race.
But Orthie's Girl responded beautifully to the in-form Bullock's touch and raced kindly, staying just off the lead until straightening and then taking over to win comfortably by 1.8 lengths.
"When you've got Bullock on-board you know he can work it out," MacDonald said. "He didn't panic, so neither did the horse.
"It was a good win and we'll look around for another suitable race for her now. I think she'll end up a nice provincial horse, but we'll look to go through the grades with her in the country before we try that."
Bullock rode a winning treble on the seven-race card to continue his phenomenal season. He is the runaway leader for most wins in NSW with 176.5, including 150.5 at country tracks.
It was a day of extremes for MacDonald as a trainer. Orthie's Girl's win came in the last race and he also had three-year-old gelding Jo Jo Sun as a $2.40 favourite in the first race, the Become A MVRC Member Maiden Plate over 1007 metres.
But Jo Jo Sun, ridden by Grant Buckley, only plodded in the straight for sixth and MacDonald said the post-race report from the jockey was that the horse appeared to have had enough this campaign.
"I took him to the races with the view that he was ready to win, but it wasn't to be and he'll go for a spell now," MacDonald said.
