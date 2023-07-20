IN what is believed to be a first for Taree Basketball, all seven junior representative teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League to be played at Tamworth this weekend.
The Tornadoes field teams in the under 12 boys and girls, under 14 boys and girls, under 16 boys and girls and under 18 boys.
Ballina, Bellinger Valley, Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, Inverell, Kempsey, Lismore, Port Macquarie, Taree, Yamba, Armidale, Tamworth, Central Coast Rebels, Central Cost Waves, Newcastle, Maitland and Cessnock are represented in the North Eastern League.
Taree teams were selected last September and competed at representative carnivals as a prelude to the start of the league in March.
Rounds are scheduled once a month, however, the Tornadoes don't get the luxury of playing at home due to the lack of courts at the Taree Stadium.
"That'll change when the upgrade of our stadium is finished,'' Taree Basketball's Erin Murphy said.
"But at the moment we don't get to play a home round. So that makes the performance of the teams even more outstanding.''
The majority of Taree sides finished in the top two and the association is confident of gaining a number of places in the grand finals to be played on Sunday.
"We think it's pretty amazing for Taree to have all our sides qualify for the finals,'' Erin said.
RELATED: Modifications to Iron Arena approved
"Especially when you consider the size of our association. We don't have as many players to pick from as many of the others in our league.''
Team coaches are Scott Godfrey, Chris Edwards, Steve Atkins, Stu Raison, Warren Kelly, Matt Agnew and Olli Byrne.
Erin added the association is looking forward to one day hosting games at the Iron Arena when the planned upgrade is completed.
The stadium will then have four courts for use along with improved facilities for players and spectators. It will also be used by a number of other sports.
Meanwhile, Taree Basketball's Winter League grades resumed this week following a break for the school holidays.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.