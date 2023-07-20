Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

All seven Taree junior representative basketball sides qualify for playoffs

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cross section of players from the seven grades heading to Tamworth this weekend for the Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League finals. Picture by Scott Calvin.
A cross section of players from the seven grades heading to Tamworth this weekend for the Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League finals. Picture by Scott Calvin.

IN what is believed to be a first for Taree Basketball, all seven junior representative teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League to be played at Tamworth this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.