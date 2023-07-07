A WIDE range of issues are covered in this week's On The Bench segment, where Group Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury is the special guest.
Mal gives his views on the controversial and at times complicated NSWRL points system clubs must comply with; clubs looking overseas to bolster their rosters and the timing of the the Indigenous/Group Three All Stars games.
The possibility of replacing the All Star games with an Indigenous Round, similar to the NRL, is also discussed. Mal also gives his thoughts on how he thinks the Group Three season is progressing.
Group Three Rugby League returns this weekend after a break for the general bye.
On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree, appears on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
