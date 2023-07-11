Loan payment extension for Manning Valley Hockey

MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle urged fellow councillors to approve a request from Manning Valley Hockey Association (MVHA) to extend its loan by two years for a total of 22 years.
In 2018 council borrowed $800,000 as part funding towards the construction of a third synthetic surface at the Taree Recreation Grounds, on behalf of MVHA.
The association was to repay the loan - with repayments at approximately $4000/month - to council over a 20 year period.
However, COVID-19 and floods - which resulted in the destruction of a field - resulted in the association falling behind with its repayments by 16 months.
Due to these disasters, planned championship events were cancelled, while local membership declined.
Also in the news: Manning Ratz raise $6500 to buy LifeVac anti chocking devices
The MVHA has advised player numbers are returning to pre-COVID numbers, with strong growth in junior players, and they have been allocated one championship event for this month, while the association has received two expressions of interest for 2024, council finance manager, Phil Brennan reported.
According to Cr Tickle, MVHA is one of the most well organised sports administrators in the area.
Making his appeal before councillors at the June monthly council ordinary meeting, Cr Tickle said the fields had been largely funded by the association.
"Look at field one, they had the foresight of the committee at the time and in many instances they had personal guarantees from lending institutions," Cr Tickle said.
"In 2015 the association was so keen to have a hockey field, the benefit that would do to the community in terms of attracting, - this was pre COVID - reasonable hockey carnivals they were picking up state veteran's hockey carnivals.
"The third hockey field was going to pave the way for that class of event.
"Federal funds were available which they took up.
"Council at the time, rather than the hockey association borrow at exorbitant rates, provided the loan funding at that level which was at that stage $400,000, be paid back by the hockey association.
"There may be some questions that the cost blew out, but it does illustrate the commitment this hockey association, at their own expense, their own cost improve public infrastructure."
Cr Tickle paid homage to the hockey association and the players it has fostered.
"If you look at hockey in this area, there aren't too many regional areas which produce an Australian captain; produced three international hockey players who started playing hockey on those same fields.
"We've had Australian country representation, we've had state representation and they continue to unearth class hockey payers.
"So, council, we can give them a helping hand."
However, Peter Howard was concerned council was being used as a bank.
With the exception of Cr Howard, councillors accepted the recommendation to approve a request for a two-year payment extension from the MVHA.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.