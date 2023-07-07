THERE'S some positive news for all the anglers in the area.
Fishing conditions will improve over the next week now that the rain and cold winds have gone.
Things have been relatively quiet on the fishing front in recent days.
Despite this snapper have continued to bite well on the southern marks off Old Bar.
Fish to 7kgs have been taken, although not much else has been weighed-in except the occasional flathead.
Tailor are still biting well on the beaches on lures and bait.
Harrington beach is producing the best results.
Luderick continue to bite well on green weed during the day in the river.
Before and after slack water is the best time to fish.
Some good sized bream are being caught at night on yabbies and mullet strips, while flathead continue to bite well up river.
This weekend should be mostly sunny, with daytime temperatures between 12 and 21.
