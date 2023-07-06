TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard concedes his side's points differential of -28 is a major obstacle to the Bulls gaining a berth in the Group Three Rugby League top five this year.
The Bulls, Port Sharks, Wingham and Macleay Valley are all on eight points going into this weekend, where Taree hosts co-competition leaders Port City on Sunday. However, the Bulls have by far the most inferior differential at -28 - the only side in the red - so are in sixth place.
"There's four teams on the same points but we've been touched up a couple of times, so we're sixth,'' Hazard said.
"We're sixth, but if we had a better for and against, we could be third. The boys know that we have to keep winning, it's up to us.''
Taree produced their most insipid performance of the season when beaten 42-10 by the Sharks a fortnight ago at Taree. There was a lengthy team talk behind closed doors in the sheds following the game.
"Some of the boy's attitudes leading up to the game were pretty poor,'' Hazard said. "We've addressed that and hopefully we'll turn it around this weekend.''
Hazard will check the fitness of centre Trae Clark for Sunday's game. Clark has been among Taree's best this year. He has missed the last two encounters due to a calf problem.
"We're hoping Trae will be right, but we won't rush him back if he's underdone,'' Hazard said.
Hazard will mark his younger brother, Jake, on Sunday. The Breakers won that game at Port Macquarie, holding back a strong surge by the Bulls in the second half.
