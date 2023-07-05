What's better than a great barbecue cooked by folk from Manning River Lions Club?
A generous donation to a local Rural Fire Service brigade for one thing.
Following their heroic efforts to step in at late notice and run a delicious barbecue at last Saturday's Coopernook Soulfest, the Manning River Lions Club have presented the proceeds from their hotplate to the Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade.
George Begg from the Manning River Lions Club presented the cheque for $784 to Coopernook RFS senior deputy captain, Robert Collins on Tuesday, much to his and the brigade's appreciation.
Robert expressed his appreciation to the Manning River Lions Club, the organisers of Soulfest, and the local community for their support and fundraising efforts in aid of the brigade.
Rob said the money would go towards the purchase of a thermal imagining camera, which will be a vital piece of equipment for the brigade.
He also took the opportunity to encourage anyone interested in joining the brigade to do so and train for the upcoming fire season.
Anyone interested in joining the brigade can do so by calling Rob on 0428 555 773.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.