Manning River still recovering from drought, bushfires and floods

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
July 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Platypus populations in the Manning River have not recovered. Picture copyright Klaus/Flickr
While memories of the worst drought in the Manning River's recorded history are now three years old, and we have just come out of an La Nina event which provided plenty of rainfall and a full river system, it is tempting to think the Manning River and its occupants have fully recovered.

Local News

