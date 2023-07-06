Manning River still recovering from drought, bushfires and floods

While memories of the worst drought in the Manning River's recorded history are now three years old, and we have just come out of an La Nina event which provided plenty of rainfall and a full river system, it is tempting to think the Manning River and its occupants have fully recovered.
However, ecologist Dr Keith Bishop, who has been studying the Manning River since 2007, says this is not the case.
The Manning River reached a critical point during the extreme drought that ended in 2020, when the river stopped flowing in the middle to upper reaches of the river. This had a devastating effect on aquatic and semi-aquatic species that call the river home.
Ash, silt and debris from the bushfires in late 2019 and the flood in 2021 also had a major detrimental impact on the river's health.
"Droughts and floods have major ramifications for our rivers, it is not just the inconvenience of water restrictions and rainy days, and the spectacle of fires and flood damage," Dr Bishop said.
"Climate change will make drought and flood events more severe, and excessive water extraction can intensify the effects of droughts - our poor rivers!"
For 16 years, Dr Bishop has been going out at night to conduct landscape-scale fish surveying on the river from the tidal limit just past of Wingham, upstream to Cundle Flat.
Last year, because of La Nina, Dr Bishop was unable to conduct any studies at all, due to continual high flows and low water clarity in the river. However, He has just completed his May surveys.
"The surveying just undertaken provides the first glimpse of how the system has recovered since being battered by the 2019/20 extreme drought, significant fires in the catchment and major floods through 2020-2022," Dr Bishop said.
"Surveying in 2020 and 2021 revealed the system was in a highly impacted state with no signs of recovery."
Dr Bishop says the recent surveys show limited signs of recovery, however there are still troubling impacts persisting.
While there have been gains in biodiversity and numbers of Willung (east-coast catfish), and losses in plague minnow, Dr Bishop has recorded low numbers of Australian bass and platypus.
There was a major loss of species in the river because of the drought.
"The impacts continued despite flooding through 2020 and 2021," Dr Bishop said.
"The May 2023 surveying showed recovery occurring from upstream reaching downstream to about 25km from the tidal limit. The gains in the number of species were modest making up roughly half the species that were lost in the drought and major floods."
"Reductions in platypus numbers started to develop after 2015 when a run of low-flow events started. The losses reached a peak - equals no platypus seen - soon after the end of the 2019 drought," Dr Bishop said.
"It was anticipated that with the return of strong river flows through 2020-2023 the platypus numbers would rebound readily given increased foraging habitat, likely increases in food supply and reduced risk from terrestrial predators.
"Worryingly by May 2023 this had not eventuated."
Dr Bishop is now not seeing platypus before he starts night observations, as he normally would, and landholders are saying they are not seeing them either.
Australian bass are valued by anglers and are an apex predator in the aquatic system. Similarly to platypus, numbers of Australian bass started to decline in 2016. Juvenile populations were disappearing, and by 2019 only adults remained, and the population had severely declined.
"This trend continued through the major floods in 2020-2022, although modest gains of adults were apparent up river by May 2023," Dr Bishop said.
Although flood in June 2022 made perfect spawning conditions for bass, Dr Bishop "very worryingly" saw no evidence of juvenile bass in his latest surveys.
The Willung, also know as east-coast catfish, tandans or Bellinger River eel-tailed catfish lives in the upper parts of the Manning River and is of high conservation value.
Just like bass and platypus, major losses started appearing in 2016, with a 90 per cent reduction towards the end of the drought in 2019.
Dr Bishop's May 2023 survey showed recovery with strong numbers, however not much evidence of juveniles was found.
While other species declined along with the river, plague minnows, an aggressive introduced alien fish which is a threat to smaller species, reached peak populations by the end of the drought. However, regular major flood events through 2020-2022 eliminated the species from the river system.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
