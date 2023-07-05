Manning River Times
Enjoy a day in nature at Wingham

July 5 2023 - 3:00pm
MidCoast Council is hosting a free tree planting session, barbecue lunch and guided walking tours of the Riverbank Restoration Project and Wingham Brush on Saturday, July 15.

Local News

