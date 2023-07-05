Enjoy a day in nature at Wingham

MidCoast Council is hosting a free tree planting session, barbecue lunch and guided walking tours of the Riverbank Restoration Project and Wingham Brush on Saturday, July 15.
The tree planting session is from 10.30am to 12pm near the car park on Farquhar Street next to Wingham Brush.
Participants will get to know the area and do something good for the environment.
This will be followed by a barbecue lunch from 12 to 1pm.
The walking tours will be held from 1pm to 3.30pm.
The tour of the Riverside Restoration Project will teach you how the landscape is responding to the recent floods and understand the importance of tree planting in flood-prone areas.
The other walking tour is through Wingham Brush where you will experience the lowland rainforest and learn about the importance of the flying foxes that call Wingham Brush home.
You can join in for either individual sessions and lunch or the whole day, and should bring water and a hat and wear sturdy shoes and sunscreen. Gardening gloves are also required for those joining in the planting.
Spaces are limited, so to secure your spot, please book the tree planting session at A Day in Nature - Tree Planting Session and the walking tours at A Day in Nature - Walking Tour.
This project is part of the Flying fox Habitat Restoration Program assisted by the NSW government through its Environmental Trust in association with Local Government NSW.
