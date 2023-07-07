WINGHAM should start to get some of their injured players back after Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Old Bar at Wingham.
The Tigers also hope to have New Guinea international winger Gary Lo available for the clash against Wauchope on July 23. There's no club football in Group Three next weekend due to the Indigenous All Stars game at Wingham.
"Tim Bridge should be available after this week,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"And we're hoping to get Gary here for then as well. We should have all his paper work sorted out by then.''
The Tigers could have up to four players from PNG on their books before the season is through, although Collins explained in the Times last week, the logistics of getting them from New Guinea to Wingham is causing a few headaches.
However, Collins said the emphasis at the moment is on the clash against Old Bar.
"We've lost three players from our last game. Blake Fraser's out with a shoulder and he'll be a couple more weeks yet. Liam Phillips and Craig Hailes are also out,'' Collins said.
RELATED: Tigers look to New Guinea
Collins will check the fitness of fullback JJ Gibson, who damaged ribs in the 32-18 loss to Port City a fortnight ago. Kyran Bubb was troubled by a hamstring strain but Collins said there's some hope he may be right this weekend.
"But it doesn't matter what side we put out, we'll have a red hot go,'' Collins said.
"It's our Old Boys Day and we always want to put on a good show in front of them.''
The Tigers are one of four sides on eight points hoping to secure the final three places in the five.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.