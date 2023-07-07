Manning River Times
Tigers to get players back after clash with Old Bar

By Mick McDonald
July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
A shoulder injury will sideline hard working Wingham lock Blake Fraser for the foreseeable future.
WINGHAM should start to get some of their injured players back after Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Old Bar at Wingham.

