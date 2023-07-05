Manning River Times
Ratz must recover from shock loss

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 6 2023 - 12:37pm, first published July 5 2023 - 11:00am
Natalie Watson from Manning Ratz looks to offload during the 20-12 win over Gloucester in the women's 10s game at Old Bar. The Ratz now lead the competition.
MANNING Ratz will look to get back in the hunt for the Lower North Coast Rugby Union minor premiership in the clash against competition leaders Wauchope Thunder at Taree Rugby Park.

