MANNING Ratz will look to get back in the hunt for the Lower North Coast Rugby Union minor premiership in the clash against competition leaders Wauchope Thunder at Taree Rugby Park.
The Ratz are still reeling from the shock 26-22 loss to Old Bar Clams last Saturday at Old Bar. This was Old Bar's first win since 2018 and the first time they've beaten the Ratz since 2012.
The Ratz looked to be in charge midway through the first half when they raced to a 17-0 lead and club president Steve Rees admits it was a costly loss.
However, he said the club now has to regain focus against Thunder, a side that humbled the Ratz 40-5 in the first round game at Wauchope.
"We want to win the minor premiership, get a home semi and then a home grand final,'' he said.
The Ratz will again be without the suspended Blake Howard, who was outed for two games after being sent off against Wallamba. Five-eighth Daniel Thorpe is nearing return from a knee injury, but won't play this weekend.
"If we win this weekend we should join Wauchope on top of the ladder,'' he said.
Thunder lead the competition on 29 points from the Ratz on 25. However, the Ratz have overtaken Gloucester in the women's 10s. The Ratz are on top with 31 points, one clear of the Cockies.
Old Bar will carry winning form into the game against Forster Tuncurry at Gloucester. However, captain Phil Koch said the Clams have to forget about the win over the Ratz and concentrate on the improving Dolphins.
The Clams have now joined Wallamba on equal fourth place, but trail on differential.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
