Trained in first aid, Sam raced her daughter to the town's hospital. According to Channel Nine there was no doctor at the hospital, however, Billy and Sam, two nurses and a cleaner worked on Imogen, but were unable to save her. Manning Ratz president, Steve Rees said the club would be working with First Steps Count Child and Community Centre and LiveVac Australia tomorrow to raise funds to purchase LifeVac safety devises. These would be distributed by First Steps Count to preschools in the area.

