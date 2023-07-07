FORMER Manning Ratz player, Billy Lennon and his wife, Sam, will make the long trip from Canowindra near Orange to Taree on Saturday where they'll be special guests for a day at Taree Rugby Park that will honour their daughter, Imogen.
The Ratz play Wauchope Thunder tomorrow in the club's Indigenous Round.
Five-year-old Imogen tragically died earlier this year when she choked on a cocktail frankfurt while returning home from a swimming lesson. Sam was in the car when Imogen started to choke.
Trained in first aid, Sam raced her daughter to the town's hospital. According to Channel Nine there was no doctor at the hospital, however, Billy and Sam, two nurses and a cleaner worked on Imogen, but were unable to save her. Manning Ratz president, Steve Rees said the club would be working with First Steps Count Child and Community Centre and LiveVac Australia tomorrow to raise funds to purchase LifeVac safety devises. These would be distributed by First Steps Count to preschools in the area.
The Ratz have supported First Steps Count previously on Indigenous Day.
(LifeVac is a self-powered, single patient portable suction device developed for clearing the upper airway, intended to be used in an emergency when the standard current choking protocol has been followed without success. LifeVac has been classified as a low-risk class 1 medical device.)
Tomorrow the Ratz players in the women's 10s and first grade games will wear specially designed jumpers to mark Indigenous Day. It'll also be a day for the Ratz Old Boys group.
"Billy played for us and we want to do something to help,'' Mr Rees said.
He said the Indigenous Day jumpers would be auctioned along with an autographed Chiefs Super Rugby jumper at a function at the club's major sponsor, the Manning Hotel on Saturday evening.
"We're expecting a big crowd at the Manning,'' Mr Rees said.
"Wauchope's bringing a bus over and they're all heading there, so hopefully we'll be able to raise some money for a great cause.''
The women's 10s game will kick-off at 1.45 and the men at 3pm tomorrow. First Steps Count Child and Community Centre, Taree is a community hub for children and families, providing a safe, welcoming place to access the supports they need.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.