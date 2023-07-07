The Lansdowne men's bowling club has allocated the fishing club Saturday, September 9 to hold the Fishing Club Pairs Bowls Day.
There is a list on the board at the club for entries. Entries are to be in by September 1.
The fishing club is also looking for a venue for its next fishing club camp and any suggestions will be most welcome.
Also on the agenda is the prospect of holding a Father's Day raffle with the first prize being an esky, which was kindly donated by Val Archer.
Four members of the Lansdowne Fishing club weighed in following their weekend fishing outing last Sunday.
Philip Minett caught three tailor weighing 1.074kg with the largest weighing 0.691kg, Jolene Minett caught one flathead weighing 0.261kg
Ann Fish caught her bag limit of five flathead weighing 3.310kg with the largest weighing 0.775kg and Les Gardner caught six bream weighing 2.902kg with the largest weighing 0.765kg.
The fishing club have a second outing this month on July 15 and 16 with the target species for double points being bream and flathead.
The club's next seafood raffle is on this tomorrow, Saturday, July 8. There will be 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers, two fruit and vegetable trays, 15 meat trays and the usual $40 supporter's tray. Raffle is drawn at 7pm.
After the weigh-in on Sunday, a meeting was held to elect a new secretary. There were three members nominated for the position with Steve Henry being voted in.
The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market will be held on Saturday, July 29.
There will be a raffle held at the market with the proceeds being donated to the Cancer Council and at least seven prizes to be won. So come along and purchase a ticket or two, you could be lucky and take home a prize. Plus, you will have a nice day looking around and socialising with friends and neighbours and visitors at the market.
Check out the many bargains from the various stalls, have morning tea made and sold from the hall kitchen or a sausage sandwich from Ron's barbecue. New stall holders are always welcome. Sites are available inside the hall or outside in the hall grounds. Bookings for stall sites are now being taken. Please phone 6556 7146 for information and bookings.
The markets are held to raise funds so that the managers keep the hall and its grounds in good condition.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall has another great night of entertainment planned when The Blues Preachers, Brother John (John Morris) and Captain Bluetongue (Craig Lyons) take you to another place and time, somewhere between 1920 and 1940.
They perform a fusion of good old blues, rags, gospel and hillbilly folk. The Blues Preachers were 5th, overall, in the Australian Songwriting Awards 2009 for "Divine Justice Coming Down" which also received a top 5 nomination in the Sing Out for Social Action category of The Independent Music Awards 2009.
"Divine Justice Coming Down" was chosen by Yoko Ono as runner-up in the John Lennon 70th birthday anniversary song contest.
They received a top 5 nomination in the acoustic category of The Independent Music Awards 2011 for "The Free Train Agreement" which was also selected to be on a Canadian compilation released in May 2011 called "Protest Songs for a Better World".
There will not be a supporting act as The Blues Preachers will do two sets.
There will be snacks, tea and coffee and cakes available for purchase, but you can take your own food and drinks along.
So, book your tickets now for July 22. The night will commence at 7pm.
The Manning River Lions Club have presented the Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade with $784 which they raised from the Coopernook SoulFest barbecue that they ran.
Well done to the organisers and everybody who brought a sausage sanga, egg and bacon roll or a drink from the Lions, your money has gone to help the Coopernook RFS to continue the fantastic work they do keeping us all safe.
