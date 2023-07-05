A coronial inquiry has found a Taree man died of misadventure in the course of a police operation in 2022.
Brandon Clark, a 23-year-old man, drowned in the Manning River in the early hours of January 22, 2022.
Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Kenndey noted in her findings that Brandon's family immersed itself into the process.
"The inquest commenced with a beautiful welcome to country, the family engaged in the coronial process, asked questions through their representative and took the opportunity to thank certain officers personally after evidence had been given,' Magistrate Kennedy found.
"They used the opportunity to listen and hear details from those who were present as to what they did and how they felt when they could not save Brandon, and learn what actually happened during the course of the police operation. I hope this was some opportunity to heal, even in a very small way. I extend to them my deepest sympathy for the loss of Brandon."
The inquiry by Magistrate Kenndey heard that at about 2.30am on January 22, 2022, Brandon Clark was travelling in the rear seat of a car that was stopped by police. He initially gave police a false name. Checks revealed his true identity, and that he was potentially in breach of his bail conditions.
Police attempted to arrest Brandon, however he ran and there was a foot pursuit, which ended when Brandon entered the Manning River. He initially appeared to police to be able to swim, but after a short while he was in danger of drowning.
Two police officers entered the water and began to swim out towards him. He sank beneath the surface before they reached him. Police were unable to locate him and called in further assistance from emergency services including the SES, Marine Rescue and Water Police.
Brandon's body was located by police divers some 10 hours later, in about 4.2 metres of water and 26m from the riverbank near Little Goat Island.
Magistrate Kennedy noted Brandon was dearly loved by his family, evident by the many people who attended the inquest.
Brandon was born on August 8, 1998. His father, Raymond Clark, died in 2010. He spent most of his life in Taree with his mother, Catherine and brother, Ben. Brandon identified as Indigenous Australian.
Several people told police that Brandon had a fear of water. His mother said she was unsure if he had ever had swimming lessons.
In the autopsy, toxicology revealed the presence of a "significant" level of methylamphetamine. Toxicologist, Dr van Nieuwenhuijzen, considers that Brandon would have been significantly affected by the drug. She suggested that the effect of that drug may have contributed to Brandon's decision to enter the water.
Brandon had a number of previous interactions with police. He had been stopped and searched on multiple occasions. He often attempted to run from police, the inquiry heard.
Brandon sometimes had a troubled relationship with his family. At the time of his death he was on conditional bail for contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and other matters.
In the days prior to Brandon's death, local police had decided to take action in response to an increase in property offences. Detective Inspector Timothy Bayly, acting as the crime manager for Manning Great Lakes Police District, planned what he described as a "business as usual" week long operation, from January 18 to 25, 2022. It would require police to perform their ordinary duties, but with an increased focus on patrols of crime hotspots, engagement with "wanted" persons, and increased coverage of staff.
Magistrate Kennedy noted in her findings the instruction to police used some "unfortunate terminology, such as 'No mercy rule. If you detect an offence when engaging offenders/suspects: take action'. It included a reference to putting a person in the 'bin' (custody)."
"This instruction ... was undoubtedly distressing language for family and the community to hear," she said.
"I was satisfied that the nature of this instruction had no effect on the officers involved, and that they went about their duties as per their usual obligations, understanding that they still maintained a discretion in accordance with their powers. It is an opportunity to consider, however, the effect such language could or might have."
She also heard from two detectives on duty that night. Both were not wearing 'body worn video', a decision they had both made as it would potentially detract from their ability to undertake their role effectively.
However, magistrate Kennedy noted Detective Senior Constable Shedden, after hearing some of the other officers give accounts of why they find the camera useful, and following these events, said he may now change his practice.
"That was impressive evidence, in that he was listening to the reasoning of other officers and considering the value of their opinions," Magistrate Kennedy said.
Both detectives told the inquiry they were not aware of Brandon as being any focus of the operation that evening.
Detective Senior Constable Crameri told the inquiry that night he had earlier come across information that the town of Forster had run out of its supply of illicit drugs and as a result, people may be coming in from surrounding areas to try and source drugs in Taree. Knowing this, and seeing that there were three occupants, using back roads, in a car that came from out of the Taree area was concerning to him, he said. He also had intelligence that the usual driver of the car had previous offences for manufacture of illicit substances, and it was 2am.
The inquiry concluded that Brandon was a young man who knew that he was out in breach of his curfew.
"He had been apprehended a number of times previously, and as such on this occasion he used a false name.
"It is such a sad story given that he was simply out with friends, wanting to access his money, wanting to go to McDonalds, but knew that to disclose his identity would result in likely arrest.
"He was not in a clear thinking headspace, he had a significant blood concentration of methylamphetamine. He had also consumed cannabis. This would, on expert opinion, have affected his thinking and decision making.
I can see no evidence that police in this case inappropriately used the powers given to them to exercise this particular stop, search and ultimate arrest.- Magistrate Kennedy
"I can see no evidence that police in this case inappropriately used the powers given to them to exercise this particular stop, search and ultimate arrest."
Magistrate Kennedy noted the action and bravery of the two officers who did not hesitate to get into the water to attempt to save Brandon.
Brandon's family expressed gratitude to the two police officers, and particularly to a very new and young probationary constable who put the life of Brandon before her own personal safety.
"Probationary Constable Savage has started her career with great courage. She did all she could in the sudden circumstances that she found herself in, and has left a family knowing that all that could be done was done."
The coroner has recommended the NSW Commissioner of Police conduct a review of available water rescue equipment at Manning Great Lakes Police District, and give consideration as to whether any further equipment should be made available to police.
Magistrate Kennedy also recommended the police commissioner give consideration as to whether any policy or training should be developed to guide police in relation to engaging in water rescues.
