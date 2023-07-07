OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said he's a fan of the Group Three Rugby League Indigenous All Stars/All Stars games to be played at Wingham on Saturday, July 15.
However, he's not so sure that mid-year is the best time to play the encounters.
The Pirates lose nine players across the two All Stars side next weekend.
"We're coming off a general bye last weekend then we play this weekend, then a lot of players are off again next weekend,'' Henry said.
"We also had the long weekend off, so it's a bit stop-start at the moment and it's hard to build momentum.
"I love the All Stars concept. But the timing is a bit out - and I don't have the answer to when it should be played, at the start of the year, the end of the year or maybe a curtain raiser to the grand final, involving players who aren't involved.
"But I don't think this time of year is right.''
There's six games remaining before the start of the semi-finals and Henry said injuries could cruel a side's run to the playoffs.
"It's the clubs who suffer if they get players injured in the All Stars games,'' he said.
Henry did express surprise that Old Bar's Taye Cochrane didn't get a start in the Indigenous side.
"I thought he would have been one of the first players picked,'' he said.
"Ant Cowan (Macleay Valley) and Richie Roberts (Port City) are the coaches and they've picked the majority of players from their sides.''
Meanwhile Old Bar's PNG-connection have returned and are ready to take their place in the side to meet Wingham at Wingham on Saturday. All four players were absent when the Pirates were upset by Macleay Valley a fortnight ago at Kempsey. They were in New Guinea due to visa requirements and their plane back to Australia was cancelled at the last moment.
"They're here and right to go,'' Henry said.
However, winger Simon Wise will sit out another game while he completes a two week suspension.
The loss to Macleay means the Pirates now share the competition lead with Port, although the Pirates have by far the better points differential. Henry agreed the Pirates have lost some momentum in the race for the all-important minor premiership.
"We have to get back in the winner's circle this weekend,'' he said.
"We've told the boys to put last game behind us and just move forward. That loss was probably the reality check we needed.''
He's expecting a bruising encounter against the Tigers.
"You never put too many points on Wingham, especially up there,'' he said. "They always get into a dog fight so our focus is getting the win.''
The Pirates will finalise their side at training tonight. Henry said a number of players are carrying niggling injuries.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
