Correction
After living in Tinonee for 49 years you would think I would have my bearings correct. It was brought to my attention by a local Tinonee reader saying she as a resident in Beecher Street hadn't noticed a new house going up and then I realised the item should have read "a new house in Claxton Street is in the early stages of construction". My apologies to the property owner.
Tinonee Hall meeting
Members and intending hall committee members are reminded that the next monthly meeting of the hall committee will be held on Wednesday, July 12 commencing at 8.30am at the all.
The committee has been undertaking some minor repairs on the property which all help to keep the building safe and easier for hall hirers.
Memberships are now due with the small fee of $10 which goes towards the continued maintenance of the hall.
Holiday fun for kids
Looking for something to entertain your youngsters during the school holiday break? Why not try the Winter Workshop for Crafty Kids being held on Friday, July 14 from 10.15am to 1.30pm. The day is open for children from 6-18 years old and costs $8 with morning tea provided in the cost, but you need to bring your own lunch.
The venue for the day is the Wingham Anglican Church's Fellowship Centre, Bent Street, Wingham.
For further details contact Kara Ford on 0427 437 478.
These days have been held most school holidays and I believe those attending always have a great time.
School holidays
School students began their term two holiday break last Friday, June 30 but before that those attending Tinonee Public School had a special NAIDOC celebration which included a visit from Tinonee's Uncle Russell Saunders and the Taree High School dancers.
A big thank you to the local business HKL Landscapes, Manning Valley Landscape, Wingham Nursery and Bunnings who donated soil, rocks, plants and paints for the various activities. A colouring competition was also conducted and there were 14 winners across all classes.
Congratulations go out to the eight students from stage two and stage three who competed in the school finals for the 2023 Premer's Spelling Bee. Well done to Izzy who won stage two and Michael who won stage three and will now go onto regional finals during August.
Term three for all students will return on Tuesday, July 18 after what is hoped will be a safe and happy holiday for all.
New roof
The scaffolding has been removed as the contract to replace the roofing iron on the John Knox Free Presbyterian Church, Tinonee has been completed and it really looks great.
It is to be hoped that the church will still be retained by the church elders and it is able to celebrate it's sesquicentenary which will happen in seven years time in 2030.
