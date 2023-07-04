OLD Bar Beach's No 7 pennant side produced a solid performance to reach the semi-finals stage in the NSW pennant bowls finals played at Northmead and Dundas in Sydney.
In sectional play Old Bar began strongly with a 67-55 win over Mudgee, but followed that in game two with a 60-64 loss to Gerringong.
The winner of the near next game against South Cronulla would progress to the quarter-final. Old Bar came out firing and with wins on all three rinks and had a comprehensive 65-35 result to book a quarter-final spot. The side won the quarter-final against South West Rocks, securing all three rinks, to race into the semis with a 68-48 win.
Old Bar came up against Gerringong, who had defeated them in their sectional game, although only by four shots, so a big turnaround was not required.
Unfortunately Gerringong won all rinks to record a 68-55 win.
Old Bar's team members were Bob Baker, Col Morley, Mal Ladmore, Mick Kilkeary (manager), Trevor Wisemantel, Kerri Ruprecht, Eric Parmeter, Evy Haywood, Warren Beeby, Margaret Northam, Greg Hart, Gary White, Dave O'Brien, Mick Ruprecht and Andrew Bissex.
