Strong performance by Old Bar in state grade 7 pennant finals

Updated July 5 2023 - 10:23am, first published 9:00am
Old Bar's grade 7 pennant side (back from left) Bob Baker, Col Morley, Mal Ladmore, Mick Kilkeary (manager) Trevor Wisemantel, Kerri Ruprecht, Eric Parmeter, Evy Haywood, Warren Beeby, Margaret Northam, Greg Hart, Gary White, Dave O'Brien, Mick Ruprecht and Andrew Bissex.
OLD Bar Beach's No 7 pennant side produced a solid performance to reach the semi-finals stage in the NSW pennant bowls finals played at Northmead and Dundas in Sydney.

