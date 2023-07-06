Manning River Times
Lara Watts named in NSW Country hockey side

By Mick McDonald
July 7 2023 - 9:00am
Manning hockey player Lara Watts has been selected in the NSW Country women's hockey team to play in the national country championships in Victoria in August.
LARA Watts will be putting her name up for selection in the Australian Country under 21 women's hockey side to tour Borneo later this year.

