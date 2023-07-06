LARA Watts will be putting her name up for selection in the Australian Country under 21 women's hockey side to tour Borneo later this year.
"I had the best time, I haven't stopped talking about it,'' Lara said.
"I turned 21 while we were away and I met some great girls from right around Australia. We won all our games and didn't have a goal scored against us. We even beat the Indonesian women's open team.''
Lara has been named in the NSW Country team to play in the Australian Country Championships in Shepperton in early August.
She is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Lara was a member of the NSW team beaten 1-0 by Queensland in the final of the country championships played in Western Australia last year. She wants to go one better in 2023.
"I'm very much out to win it this year,'' she said.
NSW went through the preliminary matches unbeaten.
"I think Queensland wanted it more than we did in the final,'' she said.
"We beat them 1-0 in an earlier match and I think we thought we knew how they'd play. We switched off a little bit and that cost us.''
Lara expects Queensland to be NSW's main opposition again.
Lara said there's "a couple of new faces" in the NSW team but the nucleus of the 2022 squad will be there.
"We pretty well know each other's game, so that should help,'' she reasoned.
Lara expects to play in the midfield and is confident the experience she gained last season will be beneficial in the upcoming campaign.
"I was a bit timid at times last year, being in a new team with older girls,'' she said.
"I wasn't upset at how I played, but I can definitely give it a better go this year now that I know the players a bit better.''
Should she make the Australian Country under 21 side Lara will be off to Borneo in December. She'll also nominate for selection in the open side, but isn't sure if that's allowed.
"I think I can only play in my age group,'' she said.
"But if I can (nominate for the open side) I will for sure.''
Lara was named in the NSW squad following the state championships, where she said an under-staffed Manning side performed admirably in division two, even if they finished out of the major placings.
Lara plays for Tigers in the Manning division one and Mid North Coast Hockey League. She said the side's going along okay, although injuries have been disruptive.
"When we've got our full team there we go alright,'' she said.
Lara nominates fellow Manning club Sharks and Camden Haven as the other major contenders for higher honours this year.
"Sharks are on top and we're second,'' she said.
